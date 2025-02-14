‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Announce Next Career Move

HGTV fan-favorites Drew and Jonathan Scott, best known for Property Brothers and Celebrity IOU, are making another career change. Staying on the home renovation network, Deadline reports that the brothers will be starring in a new series, Chasing the West (wt.). The eight-episode series will see the duo helping families “who wish to escape hectic city life or own land discover the incredible attributes and unique challenges of ranch living, including adapting to a slower pace, tending livestock, and growing produce.”

“For more than a decade, Drew and Jonathan have made families’ dreams of a beautiful home a reality, and they’ll continue that journey in a brand-new way in Chasing the West,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a statement. “Now millions of fans will see the Brothers in a different light when they share their strong passion and vast knowledge of ranch living with regular people just like us hoping to make a major lifestyle change.”

While the series, which will show off landscapes in Arizona, California, and Texas, does not have a set premiere date, it will debut on HGTV at some point in summer 2025. Scott Brothers Entertainment will produce Chasing the West, which is executive produced by Drew and Jonathan. The two have been a mainstay on HGTV since Property Brothers premiered in 2017. Other shows that they’ve done include Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, Brothers Take New Orleans, and A Very Brady Renovation, among many others.

Although they are working on a new show, they still have a few that are currently running on HGTV. Brother vs. Brother, Home to Win, Property Brothers: Forever Home, and Celebrity IOU are ongoing, meaning that the brothers are remaining as busy as ever. It’s likely more information on Chasing the West, including a premiere date and confirmation on the true title if Chasing the West is not the final one, will be revealed in the coming months as summer gets closer.

There will be much to look forward to from the Property Brothers aside from the new series, and there is no telling what will be next for them. It’s clear that they are not slowing down any time soon. While waiting for the new show, new episodes of Celebrity IOU air on Mondays on HGTV.