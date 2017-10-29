‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Teases ‘Epic’ Halloween Routine for ‘DWTS’

Property Brothers personality Drew Scott has a good chance of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

What’s the weather like up there @mrdrewscott??? Loving our rehearsals for Halloween night on @dancingabc #teamhotproperty what dance do you reckon we got?!!! A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

With Scott and his partner Emma Slater moving into week seven of the competition, the HGTV star opened up to Entertainment Tonight with sneak peek at their Halloween routine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, “Team Hot Property” will be dancing the Charleston to “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman, teasing a “spooky-themed” routine.

“Emma and I are excited for this week, it’s going to be epic,” he shared. “The whole thing, there’s gotta be that haunted vibe, but I love vibrant colors. Something people may not know about me, [my brother] Jonathan and I, we’ve designed haunted houses for years. The first one we ever designed, we were in elementary school.”

He adds that he and twin brother Jonathan have Halloween parties throughout the year.

“It’s our favorite time of the year and we don’t want to wait until Halloween. But for us, it’s not always muted blacks and grays,” he said. “We like to infuse some color, so you’re going to see that. You guys are going to love this. This week is going to be a lot of fun energy.”

After 4 hours of rehearsals…she wants to go again! 😂🕺💃🏻 #TeamHotProperty #dance A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

All of the contestants will be taking part in a team dance this week as well, with Scott and Slater placed on Team Phantom of the Opera, with Frankie Muniz, Witney Carson, Vanessa Lachey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Scott has also been selected as the team captain, and is looking forward to taking his squad to victory, saying he hopes to “inspire everybody on my team by leading example.”



“I picked my team because I really want to let everyone shine and show their best [work]. I think they all have so much that they can still show everybody,” Scott said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mrdrewscott