‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Team up With Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish and More for ‘Celebrity IOU’

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are teaming up with another group of celebrities to help the special someone in their lives get the renovations they need in a new Celebrity IOU season. The new season will kick off on April 18, with another 12 episodes debuting in late 2022. Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry and Howie Mandel are among the celebrities featured in the new season.

Each episode of Celebrity IOU features the Scott brothers joining an A-lister who has a special person in their life who needs a home renovation. The celebrities are not afraid of getting their own hands dirty to help a mentor or friend. The season premiere will feature Haddish, who helps her best friend of 20 years get the spacious kitchen, living area, and spa-like bathroom she dreamed of. Other projects this season include turning a basement into an entertainer’s dream, building a backyard retreat and outdoor kitchen, and making a bachelor pad a modern masterpiece.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from Haddish, the new season features Berry, rapper Snoop Dogg, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, America’s Got Talent judge Mandel, actor John C. Reilly, and comedian Ali Wong. The previous season included an episode with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart, LeAnn Rimes, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy have appeared in past episodes.

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we’ve admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives,” Jonathan said in a statement. “Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old,” Drew added. “We’re always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special.”

Unfortunately for the Scott brothers, this is another season without Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with PopCulture.com in 2020, the brothers jokingly said the Queen is their dream celebrity on the show. Drew also said he would “love” to have President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the show in the future. “I would love to have the Obamas on,” Drew said at the time. “We met Michelle a year ago — just on her book tour, we opened for her in Toronto and I just think that they’re such a positive, positive team, and they’re known for giving back to everyone, and the way that they support people, I think is just amazing.”

Celebrity IOU returns on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, April 18. The episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day they premiere. The show is also available to stream on Discovery+.