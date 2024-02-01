Drew Scott Suffers Bloody Head Injury in Behind-the-Scenes 'Celebrity IOU' Video

Drew Scott had a bloody good time filming Celebrity IOU with Rosario Dawson! The Property Brothers star, 45, took to Instagram ahead of Monday's episode of the HGTV show to share the less glamorous side of filming the home renovation show, which features Hollywood A-listers giving back to their loved ones with surprise home renovations.

In the video Scott shared on Instagram, the HGTV personality can be seen with a bloody face as he's treated for some kind of laceration on his head while Dawson stands by his side. The mood was light as Scott jokes that it was Dawson who "used the Force" against him, leading to the accident. "Why would you do that? What did I do to you?" he teases the Ahsoka star, 44. In response, Dawson quips, "He'll never again. We don't ever have to talk about what it was, but he learned."

Scott didn't go into what actually happened to cause the injury, which wasn't addressed during Monday's episode, but he clearly recovered just fine. In the caption of his video post, the reality TV personality wrote, "The force was not with me on tonight's episode of #CelebIOU," adding a crying laughing emoji.

Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU followed Dawson as she expressed her love and gratitude for her best friend of more than two decades, Sal. The costume designer goes way back with the Haunted Mansion actress, as he took her in when she moved to Los Angeles from New York City. "You know how much I love you," Dawson told her friend. "I don't know if I could ever tell you how much it's meant to me that you let me stay with you when I first came out here, and you drove me to my auditions, you helped me with my wardrobe, made sure I was taken care of. You made my family feel like it was okay and safe for me to be out here on my own."

Looking back on their years of friendship, Sal teared up telling Dawson, "I remember meeting you and then your mom, and we were all instant family. Your mom said to watch out for my little girl. You were like my sister from day one. There are very few people in life that stay in your life. You're my family."

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.