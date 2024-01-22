'Property Brothers': Drew Scott and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Drew Scott is embarking on his next big project! The Property Brothers star, 45, and wife Linda Phan announced Sunday on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together. Breaking the big news, Phan posed with son Parker, 20 months, who reaches out in the photo to touch his mom's baby bump. "Round 2," Scott wrote alongside a baby emoji. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company."

Phan also shared a gallery of pictures from "lately-ish" that included the same pregnancy announcement photo, as well as snapshots from moments with her family. Celebrating the big news in the comment section were HGTV stars like Jasmine Roth, who cheered, "Ahhhhhh so exciting!!! Yay!!" and Jenny Marrs, who added, "This is precious! Congratulations!!"

Scott and Phan welcomed Parker in June 2022 and were open about conceiving their son via IVF after struggling with fertility. In March of that same year, the couple shared more about their journey to parenthood in a joint blog, writing, "It's still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here. It felt like a time warp, every month like 'Groundhog Day,' but you keep going through the motions – the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests the blood work, the pep talks – hoping for the best. And then "bam!"

The couple, who tied the knot in Italy back in 2018, admitted that "not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us," as they began to look into IVF and the possibility of adoption. "I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us," Phan wrote of her struggles to get pregnant. "And then I'd feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I'd think, I should have worked harder to plan for this, and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I'd feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions."

Scott added, "It was hard to see Linda go through that because I just immediately want to fix things. But we didn't know what the problem was. I did know that my demanding schedule exacerbated all of these issues and put the whole situation in a pressure cooker. I needed to refocus my priorities and time."