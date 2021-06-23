✖

LeAnn Rimes was the latest celebrity to appear on the Property Brothers' new show, Celebrity IOU, where celebrities surprise people close to them with a renovation. Rimes surprised her longtime friend and counselor Roger with a new home design from Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, who helped Roger create an indoor/outdoor culinary and entertaining showplace that maximized his space and gave him room to live out his passion for hosting and cooking.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, which airs on June 28 on HGTV, Rimes dives into demo with Drew and Jonathan, the trio attempting to demolish a freestanding wall. "If anybody ever needs anybody to help with demo, I'm available," the Grammy winner said in a confessional. "It was so fun." The wall, which contained a television, proved stronger than either Drew or Jonathan had anticipated, with both brothers expressing frustration when the wall refused to come down. Ultimately, they succeeded, and Drew declared in a confessional that "LeAnn brought the pipes."

"I had pipes too," protested Jonathan, as Drew replied, "Yeah, pipe cleaners." In another clip Rimes shared on Instagram, she opened up to the Property Brothers about why Roger is so special to her. "Roger is the one who saw right through what was going on in my life," she said while the group was driving in a car. "He knew I was just kind of ready to seek help." Rimes explained that starting her musical career so young led to "so much anxiety and depression," and she called Roger "a second dad."

The video also included the moment Rimes, Drew and Jonathan surprised Roger as a tearful Rimes told him, "I wanted to do something special for you because you've helped me so much in my life. Eight years ago, when I was probably at the lowest point of my life, you basically saved my life. I love you so much."

"Roger always takes care of everyone around him and always puts others first," the singer added in a statement. "He has helped so many people. I think it would be really beautiful to give him a space that brightens his life because he’s brightened so many people’s lives. That would be special." She continued, "I really do owe Roger my life in a lot of ways. We’re very lucky to have one another."

Rimes and Roger's episode of Celebrity IOU will air on Monday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Other stars that have appeared in the show include Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Groban, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.