'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Becomes Dad of 2 as Wife Linda Phan Welcomes Baby

Drew Scott and Linda Phan have officially welcomed baby number two to the family! The Property Brothers star, 46, and his wife, 39, announced Tuesday that Phan had given birth to their second child, daughter Piper Rae, sharing the big baby news both on their Instagram pages and on their website.

On Instagram, the HGTV star shared photos of his baby girl's foot and hand as he introduced her to the world. "Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart," he wrote in the caption of his joint post with Phan.

On Drew's joint website with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, he wrote, "We are over the moon. Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable." When it comes to 2-year-old son Parker's transition into being a big brother, the father of two noted, "He's curious, helpful and maybe a little jealous," adding that to help him accept his newborn sister, "We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours."

While Drew and Phan have been through baby days before, the couple still has a lot to learn about raising a daughter and a son. "It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad," Drew said. "Some people say it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in January on Instagram. "Round 2," they wrote in the caption of a photo of Parker touching Phan's baby bump. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company."

Drew and Phan, who tied the knot in Italy back in 2018, welcomed Parker in 2022 after going through IVF to conceive. "It's still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here," the couple wrote in March of that year of their fertility journey. "It felt like a time warp, every month like 'Groundhog Day,' but you keep going through the motions – the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests the blood work, the pep talks – hoping for the best. And then 'bam!'"

The pair admitted that "not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us," as they began to look into IVF and the possibility of adoption. "I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us," Phan wrote. "And then I'd feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I'd think, I should have worked harder to plan for this, and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I'd feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions."

Drew acknowledged, "It was hard to see Linda go through that because I just immediately want to fix things. But we didn't know what the problem was. I did know that my demanding schedule exacerbated all of these issues and put the whole situation in a pressure cooker. I needed to refocus my priorities and time."