Drew and Jonathan Scott Help Kris Jenner Give Dream Home Makeover in 'Celebrity IOU' Sneak Peek

Keeping Up With the Kardashians might be over, but the Kardashian-Jenner family did not wait long to return to television. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner all guest start in the Celebrity IOU Season 3 premiere on Monday, June 21 on HGTV. The reality TV superstars will join Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott to help Jenner's best friend of 40 years get the dream house she has always hoped for.

In a preview clip from the episode, which airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET, Kendall and the Scotts try to get a hold of Jenner via FaceTime. It's a struggle at first since the momager is so busy, but they do get her on the phone so she can answer the Scott brothers' questions from afar. The rest of the episode focuses on the Scotts helping Jenner's friend Lisa, who recently lost both her husband and mother, by renovating Lisa's yard. "I love Lisa with all my heart so this is the least that I can do for my beautiful friend to help her heal," Jenner said in the episode.

Lisa already renovated the interior of her Southern California home, but she did not have the funds leftover to fix her yard. Since Lisa is like an aunt to her daughters, Jenner felt it was important to help her best friend in her time of need. Jenner, Kendall, and Kardashian asked the Scotts to help turn the outdoor space into a "spa-like oasis" for Lisa. Kendall and Jenner even get their hands dirty, with Kendall hopping on an excavator and Jenner hammering away at an old patio herself.

After the overhaul, Lisa's front yard features a stone walkway lined with olive trees, while the backyard has an outdoor kitchen, a sitting area with a fireplace, and a large pool. “I feel like I’ve been given a gift because I was able to do this for Lisa,” Jenner added. “She gets to start making new memories and have a fresh start."

Celebrity IOU has been another smash hit for HGTV and the Property Brothers franchise. The first four episodes of Season 2 averaged over 17.5 million viewers. Each episode features a celebrity teaming up with Drew and Jonathan to change the lives of someone special with the renovations they need. Season 3 will also feature episodes with LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Daren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong, and Howie Mandel.

“Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,” Jonathan said in a statement last month. "They can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects — and the fun — just keep getting bigger." Each episode is available Mondays on Discovery+ before they air on HGTV.