Drew and Jonathan Scott Open up About 'Touching' New Season of 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)

Drew and Jonathan Scott are gearing up for a tear-jerking new season of Celebrity IOU as A-List stars including Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mandy Moore, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes and Danny Trejo grab their toolbelts and hammers to deliver amazing home transformations for their special friends and mentors.

Ahead of the Monday, Aug. 12 premiere of the HGTV smash hit, the Property Brothers stars opened up to PopCulture.com about the "touching" stories fans will see this season and the passionate celebs who were looking to give back. "It's so touching, every little element," Jonathan gushed. "And the fact that the celebrities want to be a part of everything, that they don't just tell us what to do – they get in there and rip out old flooring and cabinets, they get in there on the roof and they're doing roofing – it's pretty impressive."

(Photo: Mandy Moore, alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott, as they demo the outdoor patio area for Mandy's longtime friend Celina. - DENNYS ILIC/HGTV)

Braff was "like a kid in a candy store" renovating his best friend Mark's house. "He was so excited to be a part of every aspect," Drew recalled. "He was on-site days that he wasn't even supposed to be there. We were there and he was there just showing up because he was so excited to be a part of it."

Hawk was another celebrity who was "willing to do anything" as the team worked on a new office for his friend and skate video editor Tim. "We had him up on a roof roofing. ... It didn't matter what we were doing, he's down for anything," Jonathan shared, recalling the time he and Hawk pulled up in their car alongside a kid on a skateboard. "And then Tony just leaned out the window and he is like, 'Hey, I like your board.' And the kid turned around and was like, 'Oh my God, it's Tony Hawk!'" the HGTV star chuckled, adding, "He's one of those guys that doesn't realize he's a celebrity. He's just so cool and he's so down to earth."

(Photo: Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott speak onstage during the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Trejo was another star whose story left an impact on the Scott brothers as he worked tirelessly on the renovation for his ex Maeve. "You see Danny Trejo play the bad guy in all these movies, and I remember I said to him the very first day, 'Danny, just so you know, I'm afraid of you,'" Jonathan laughed. "And he is actually a giant teddy bear."

Jonathan continued, "He's the nicest guy. ... and I thought it was such an incredible story because so many people, they'll find themselves in a situation where a relationship didn't work and then they're like mortal enemies. [Maeve is] really his best friend. He thinks the world of her. ... So it was really something special to know that even after all these years of being apart, he still cared enough about this person who at one point in time was really, really involved with him. He cared enough to make sure that he did something life-transforming."

Don't miss all these stories and more when a new season of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.