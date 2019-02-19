‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Land New HGTV Show Making Over ‘Forever Homes’

The Property Brothers are hosting a brand new show on HGTV making over “Forever Homes.”

Drew and Jonathan Scott are returning to HGTV with a new, more permanent premise. The real estate and redesign power team have just announced Property Brothers: Forever Home, a new show coming in the spring. The series will follow renovations of homes where couples have put down solid roots, but have never gotten around to the renovation projects of their dreams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When a family buys a house, they know when it’s the right one — the fixer upper where they can spend all their time and grow old together,” said Drew in a statement on the show. “But, before they know it, years go by and the house hasn’t changed.”

“Renovations cost more than they imagine, so their ‘diamond in the rough’ stays rough for years,” his twin brother Jonathan went on. “That’s why we’re here — to help families unlock the dreams in their uninspiring houses.”

The show will retain a few key similarities in format to the brothers’ previous series. Each episode will feature Drew, the realtor, taking couples on tours of nearby homes that have recently been renovated. Rather than shopping, they will look for inspiration for their own homes, and Drew will help them with budgeting and spatial logistics.

After that, Jonathan will create a few 3D renderings of the renovations, giving the couples some options to choose from. They will pick their favorite, and then get to work.

“We will turn these families’ dreams into a reality,” Drew said.

“And give them a place they’ll never want to leave,” added Jonathan.

The Scott brothers have been busy on HGTV with a whole host of other projects. They have hosted their original series, Property Brothers, since 2011. They also hosted a spin-off titled Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, in which they helped homeowners sell their current houses and purchase new ones. Another spin-off titled Property Brothers at Home traces their real-life renovation projects in their personal lives.

The 40-year-old twins show no signs of slowing as they add yet another TV series to their to-do lists. The brothers hyped their new project up on social media when the announcement was made on Tuesday.

“We’re excited for our new #PropertyBrothers show, #ForeverHome — premiering May 29th on @hgtv!” tweeted Jonathan. His brother retweeted him not long after.

Property Brothers: Forever Home premieres on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.