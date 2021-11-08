‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Competition Series Gets Another Season

Twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s sibling rivalry is returning to HGTV. The network has officially renewed the brothers’ high-stakes house-flipping competition series Brother vs. Brother for a six-episode eighth season to premiere in summer 2022. The renewal news comes after Brother vs. Brother Season 7 drew in strong numbers, with more than 21 million total viewers having watched.

Originally premiering back in 2013, Brother vs. Brother is a six-week competition series that sees Drew and Jonathan competing as they renovate and restore multi-million dollar homes. so they can fetch the biggest price tags. The Scotts’ elder brother J.D. Scott serves as the referee for the challenge, and familiar HGTV stars are brought in to judge the designs. Drew ultimately won the competition in Season 7, which featured guest stars including Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Maureen McCormick (Frozen in Time), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up), and Dan Vickery (Frozen in Time). The brothers shared the Season 8 renewal news on social media, sharing that they are “so excited to share that Brother vs. Brother is coming back for another season!”

In Season 8, Drew and Scott will be heading back to Los Angeles. According to the official synopsis, “the guys are back in the Los Angeles-area to turn lukewarm homes into hot-ticket properties, and the Brother whose renovated property flips for the most profit will score coveted bragging rights.” Judges for the season have not been announced.

“You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan’s real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we’ll get a monumental, fun face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc., said of the show. “Brother vs. Brother taps into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences can’t get enough of and when the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat — this time?”

Brother vs. Brother is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers. The Scott brothers also star in the HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home, which sees Drew and Jonathan unlocking each home’s full potential by overhauling hidden gems. That series airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.