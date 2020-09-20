'Brother Vs. Brother': Drew Scott Pulls off Cool Ice Cream Truck Prank on Twin Jonathan in Sneak Peek Clip

✖

Twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are putting their sibling rivalry in focus for the new season of HGTV's Brother vs. Brother, doing whatever they can to get ahead of each other. In an upcoming episode of the series, Drew pulls off a very cool prank on Jonathan with an ice cream truck while the two are renovating properties in Los Angeles' Hancock Park, where Drew and his wife Linda Phan live. New episodes of the show air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

In a sneak peek preview clip for PopCulture.com, Drew shows up at the property Jonathan is renovating in an ice cream truck. "I need to stay ahead of Jonathan in this challenge and what better way to do that than making sure that all of his workers have an unscheduled break," Drew told the camera before he is seen calling over Jonathan's workers.

When Jonathan saw what was going on, he was not happy. "What on earth is happening here? Excuse me, one second. Excuse me. I'd like to see your permit for operating on this street. We literally have wet mortar that's sitting in there," Jonathan demanded, not knowing his brother was inside the truck. Drew served Jonathan an ice cream cone, which Jonathan had to admit tasted pretty good. "I'm not going to lie. It's actually pretty good," Jonathan said. "I am going to do something very disruptive over your space. He is so dead."

Brother vs. Brother Season 7 follows the same format that has made the show one of HGTV's biggest hits. The six-week competition series sees the Scott brothers renovating and restoring multi-million dollar Hancock Park homes so they can fetch the biggest price tags. The Scotts' elder brother J.D. Scott serves as the referee for the challenge, and familiar HGTV stars are brought in to judge the designs. This season's guest stars are Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Maureen McCormick (Frozen in Time), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up), and Dan Vickery (Frozen in Time). Proceeds from the home sales will be donated to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which is working with No Kid Hungry to stop childhood hunger.

This new season was actually filmed last year, back in October 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic, reports USA Today. Jonathan won the past two seasons and Drew hopes the Hancock Park location will give him home-field advantage. "I wanted to win so bad because two years of (Jonathan) gloating is not a fun thing for anybody," he said. "Here in Hancock Park, this is my chance to have the upper hand."

Brother Vs. Brother airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.