‘Project Runway’ Alum Chris March Dead at 56 From Heart Attack

It’s been reported that Project Runway alum Chris March has died at the age of 56 from a heart attack. March was a well-known fashion designer who had appeared on the hit reality competition series, and had also worked with major celebrities such as Beyonce, Madonna, Meryl Streep, and Lady Gaga. According to TMZ, March had been in and out of the hospital for the past year, but the heart attack that claimed his life is said to have come as a surprise to both his family and his physicians.

In 2017, March suffered a terrible fall that knocked him unconscious for days. When he awoke, he was able to call 911 and get help, but upon arriving to the hospital, he had to be placed in a medically induced coma. Among the many injuries the fall cause were organ failure and a collapsed lung.

The fashion icon had some difficulty recovering from the fall, but is said to have been working on designing dresses right up until his untimely death.

#ProjectRunway contestant and fashion designer #ChrisMarch has died at the age of 56. March suffered a fall in 2017 that resulted in a series of debilitating medical issues, but March retained his humor through his Facebook posts. His over-the-top talent will be missed. pic.twitter.com/96FQl4fT3q — HOTCHKA (@Hotchka) September 6, 2019

Following the news of March’s passing, many of his fans have taken to social media to lament the tragic loss.

“Super bummed to learn that designer Chris March has died. The Project Runway alum was easily one of the coolest designers to ever walk its catwalk, & designed looks for Madonna, Prince, Gaga, & so many others. The world is better because you got to spread your glitter on it. RIP,” one person said.

We are saddened and heartbroken to hear that Chris March has passed. He was an inspiration to the editors of Fat & Queer. Chris contacted us a few weeks ago to ask how he could contribute to our anthology. He will be missed on our pages and in our hearts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yoWphrMAfB — Fat & Queer (@FATandQUEER) September 6, 2019

“I started watching Project Runway during season 4, in no small part because of [tom and lorenzo] (then “project rungay”) and their in depth and hysterical recaps. Chris March was one of my favorite designers with a larger than life spirit and personality (hair!!!) #RIPChrisMarch,” someone else wrote.

“I LOVED the fun foam wigs Chris March created for

@target. Chris March, you were a lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo’s Project Runway and Mad Fashion. There will always be a place in my heart for you!!” another fan said.

Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin / Staff/Getty