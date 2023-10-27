'Press Your Luck': Contestant is Greeted by a Whammy and Bad Luck (Exclusive Clip)

A contestant on Press Your Luck may not have the greatest luck. The ABC game show is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday's episode. Hosted by Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks, the series has contestants answer trivia questions to earn a spin on a game board with multiple different items. With cash, prizes, extra spins, and more, there is a variety of things that it could land on. Landing on a Whammy, the show's mascot, eliminates any cash and prizes the contestant had already gotten. Even 40 years in, that darn Whammy is still creating problems.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, contestant Patrick, who is already up to $17,833, presses his luck. Unfortunately, his luck has run out as he has landed on a Whammy. It's not just one Whammy, however. Five animated Whammies pop up on the screen and dance as Patrick boos what just happened. His cash amount is quickly down to zero, and he is not happy. "Oh, Patrick, the only thing worse than one Whammy is five Whammies stealing your money and singing about it," Banks says. After losing his money, Patrick still had four more spins to go, and before the clip ends, he says he wants to press his luck. But will it be worth it? Check out the clip below!

Press Your Luck initially aired from 1983 to 1986 on CBS and was hosted by Peter Tomarken. The series came back in 2019 on ABC and has since been hosted by Elizabeth Banks. A revival of the series, Whammy! The All-New Press Your Luck ran from 2002 to 20023 on Game Show Network with Todd Newton as host. While it hasn't consistently aired since it first premiered, 40 years is definitely still something to celebrate. Not to mention the fact that the episode is airing on Halloween, so it's going to be double the celebration.

Even after 40 years, Press Your Luck is still as entertaining as ever. The series will no doubt go big for the 40th anniversary, so fans will definitely want to tune in. They also need to see whether or not Patrick is able to press his luck and go home with some big money. You never know what could happen on a game show, so anything can go down. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC following new episodes of Dancing With the Stars.