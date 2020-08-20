Pregnant 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Bares Her 28-Week Baby Bump in Workout Gear

✖

Lindsay Arnold is showing off her baby bump "fitness bod" as she hits 28 weeks in her pregnancy. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, shared a photo Wednesday posing with her belly in black bike shorts and a sports bra while teasing "fun things" to come for her followers.

"Workin' on that fitness bod... pregnancy style," she wrote in the caption with a tongue out emoji. "Got some fun things coming for you all! Can't wait until it's time to share..." Arnold's followers couldn't believe how far along she was in her pregnancy already. "Your pregnancy is going by fast!" one person wrote, as another noted, "You look healthy and happy!" A third commented that Arnold was the "cutest mom to be."

Arnold has been sharing her pregnancy with the world since announcing the happy news in May that she and Cusick were expecting a daughter to be born in November. Last month, she opened up about the early days of her pregnancy on the Moms Like Us show, saying, "Right now I'm at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don't joke, the first trimester is very tough. You don't feel like yourself. There's so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired."

The dancer has a friend to celebrate her pregnancy with, as fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson announced last month she and husband Carson McAllister were also expecting their first child. Unsurprisingly, both decided to sit the upcoming Season 29 out, which was confirmed Wednesday when ABC released the pro line-up: Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, and Keo Motsepe. There are two new pros stepping into the spotlight as well as former troupe members Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.