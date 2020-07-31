'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Crop Top

✖

Lindsay Arnold is showing off her growing baby bump as the Dancing With the Stars pro raises awareness about human trafficking. The dancer posed on a mountainside in a pink crop top and black leggings as she showed off her belly just over halfway through her pregnancy. "It blows my mind the amount of love and protectiveness I already have for our baby girl," she began. "I think daily about how I can be a better version of myself for her and want to make sure that I have all the knowledge and awareness I can to keep her safe and protected."

Thursday, July 30, was World Day Against Trafficking, and as Arnold noted, at the present time, there are more people enslaved than ever before in history, and 10 million of those slaves are children, according to anti-human trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad. "When I first heard this I was in shock... heartbroken and upset," Arnold continued, admitting that before linking with Operation Underground Railroad, she was "clueless to the severity" of child sex trafficking today. As a mother, Arnold said she feels "an immense amount of responsibility" to her unborn baby girl and all the children in the world to share her new knowledge and speak up.

Arnold announced in May that she and husband Sam Cusick are expecting their first child, a daughter expected to be born in November. Earlier this month, she opened up about the early weeks of her pregnancy on the Moms Like Us show, saying, "Right now I'm at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don't joke, the first trimester is very tough. You don't feel like yourself. There's so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired."

Luckily enough, Arnold will be living out her first days as a new mom alongside fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson, who announced earlier this month she is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister. "We were talking yesterday, and I'm like, 'So you're kind of the guinea pig,'" Carson told Entertainment Tonight of being pregnant alongside Arnold. "She's like, 'I'm fine, I'll try it out first and let you know how it goes.' But it's been so fun. We've obviously known each other since we were about nine years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together."