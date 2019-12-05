Pregnant ‘Bachelor’ Alum Jamie Otis Shares ‘Super Concerning’ News After Colposcopy

Jamie Otis is getting real with her fans after revealing some “concerning” news following a pap smear at her gynecologist’s office. The Bachelor alum revealed that she is showing signs of early cancer after her doctor diagnosed her with HPV, otherwise known as Human Papilloma Virus. In a post that raked in more than 47,000 likes from fans and a plethora of comments, Otis admitted she wasn’t sure whether to be worried or not over the recent diagnosis.

In the post detailing showing off her “rainbow baby” in her arms and another in her belly, Otis reveals she has been “blessed,” but is a bit freaked out over the recent diagnosis given by her doctor.

“I went to the doc and heard my pap was bad & I have HPV. Although it sounds like an STD and I should freak the F out, I know this is somewhat common and not to be overly worried about,” Otis wrote. “I was scheduled to have a colposcopy just to take a better look at the skin cells in my vagina. Also, not really a big deal as long as the doc doesn’t see dysplasia…if she does then it could be a sign of early cancer. I took a video while I was at the doctors getting the colposcopy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J a m i e O t i s 🤰🏼✨ (@jamienotis) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:47pm PST

It was that point, Otis reveals she “didn’t know whether to worry or not.”

“It could be absolutely nothing,” she added. “Buuut, I got the call today saying that my doc did see dysplasia & since I’m pregnant we will have to wait to biopsy my cervix until after I have the baby.”

“My head’s been all over the place. Thoughts go from “I’m sure I’m fine. I had this with Gracie too.” But then I can’t help but wonder, ‘What if?!’” I’ve had two friends reach out to me. One was like, ‘Oh you’ll be fine. So many friends had this.’ Another said, ‘I may have to have a hysterectomy after they found that in me bc I have actual cancer now.’”

Otis adds that she will have to “wait until after” she has her baby to really know what’s happening with her health.

“But I’m just putting the positive vibes out there & praying & being so THANKFUL for my health,” she added. “I couldn’t help but think about all the women who are pregnant and find out super scary news like they actually do have cancer or a fatal disease and they’re left with the tough decision: treat yourself while pregnant to save your life but risk losing the baby OR take your chances and postpone treatment to save your baby. I cannot even imagine having to make that decision. My heart goes out to those mamas. If you’re one of them, I’m sending you SO MUCH LOVE.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, HPV is a very common virus with more than 100 types of the virus that affect different parts of the body. It is reported that about 30 types of HPV can affect the genitals, however only 14 types are seen as a “high risk” for leading to cervical cancer.

Otis is currently 17 weeks pregnant with she and her husband Doug Hehner’s second child together. The two have endured several miscarriages, but welcomed their first baby girl, now 2-year-old-daughter, Henley, back in August 2017. The two have been married since 2014.