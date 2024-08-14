Porsha Williams Mourns Death of Family Member Who Appeared With Her on Bravo

Porsha Williams is dealing with a devastating loss. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is currently filming the Bravo reality series' 16th season after a two-season hiatus, announced the passing of her cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors. Londie appeared on Williams' short-lived spin-off series, Porsha's Family Matters. The show chronicled an ill-fated international trip attended by Williams, her then-fiance Simon Guobadia, her ex-fiance and father of her child Dennis McKinnley, and their respective family members. In the seven-episode series, Londie expressed feeling distant from Williams, and overlooked.

The cause of death has not been made public. Londie was 35. Williams memorialized her in a touching Instagram tribute.

"Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," she wrote in part. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what's still to come. For that, we're eternally grateful," she added. Williams' sister, Lauren, also paid tribute to her, calling her a "soulmate" in a video montage.

Williams hasn't had the easiest few months. After just 15 months of marriage, she announced her split from Guobadia amid allegations that he's an illegal immigrant and has a history of fraud. The two have been shading one another on social media since their split over citizenship status and finances. He's requested she be booted from the marital mansion and not allowed to film there.

Williams hasn't spoken in interviews about their split. But a leaked text message from court documents reveals she informed him their marriage was over after his fraudulent history was reported in the media.