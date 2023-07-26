Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Stun in CBS' 'Superfan' First-Look Photos

Shania Twain and Gloria Estefan are also looking as stunning as ever for 'Superfan.'

By Megan Behnke

Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and more are looking as stunning as ever in new first-look photos at CBS' newest competition series, Superfan. The upcoming series will see a group of fans battle it out to become their favorite musical artist's biggest fan ever. While photos for LL Cool J's upcoming episode were released, a whole lot of photos from those taking part in the series have also been released, and they are looking great.

Country superstars Shania Twain and Little Big Town, along with icon Gloria Estefan are also going to be on Superfan to help crown their biggest fans, who will also go home with the prize of a lifetime after competing in multiple rounds. The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET as part of CBS' summer schedule, but before then, be sure to check out photos of the musical artists, as well as hosts Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson.

Keltie Knight

keltie-knight-superfan.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Nate Burleson

nate-burleson-superfan.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Pitbull

Pitbull
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Kelsea Ballerini

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
LL Cool J

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Shania Twain

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Little Big Town

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
