'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Posts 'Awkward' Photo Amid Family Member's DUI Arrest

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond shared a new post on Instagram Saturday, but she did not mention her nephew Caleb's DUI arrest. Instead, Drummond, 52, shared a new photo of herself in an '80s-inspired workout outfit. Caleb, 21, was arrested in Osage County, Oklahoma on Saturday morning, a month after he and Drummond's husband Ladd Drummond, 52, were seriously injured in an accident on the family's ranch.

"Last time I dressed like this, I was in my awkward stage. 37 years later, things still feel pretty awkward. Okay, bye," Drummond wrote Saturday. Her famous followers and fans also loved the look. "Love it Ree! We would have definitely gone to a few 80’s parties together," one fan wrote. "Uh... we still can," Drummond replied. "Leggings and oversized sweaters all the way!" another fan wrote.

Early Saturday, Caleb was arrested and is facing charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container of beer, and carrying firearms under the influence, reports E! News. The case is still under investigation and charges are pending, the Osage County Sheriff's Department said. It is not clear if he is still in custody.

The arrest came just over a month after Caleb and Ladd were involved in a serious crash at the family's Oklahoma ranch. They were rushing to put a wildfire out when their fire rigs collided. Ladd refused medical assistance after the crash because he felt Caleb was more seriously injured. Caleb was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but Ladd drove himself to the hospital, Drummond revealed in a blog post.

Caleb suffered broken rubs, a "pretty bad concussion," and other injures that will heal, Drummond wrote. Ladd later discovered his injuries were more severe than he thought. He needed rods and "other hardware" inserted, Drummond wrote. "He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding," Drummond wrote, referring to their daughter's wedding next month.

Drummond has not written about the accident recently, but she did share a new picture of Alex with her future husband, Mauricio Scott, on April 8. "I was going to post something emotional about Alex and Mauricio getting married in 23 days, but I’ll save that for later because I don’t have time for tears today and they both already know how darn happy I am for them," she wrote. "So for now I’d like to share that in the midst of working hard toward the goal of zipping my mother-of-the-bride dress by May 1, I currently find myself judging a cookie competition for Food Network."