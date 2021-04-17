'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Family Member Arrested for DUI

✖

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's nephew, Caleb was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this weekend, according to a report by TMZ. The 21-year-old was taken into custody in Osage County, Oklahoma, though it is not clear if he has paid bail or been released. The outlet published his mug shot and the details of his arrest record.

Caleb was reportedly charged with DUI as well as transporting an open container, as he had an open beer in the car. He also had a gun, earning him a charge for carrying firearms while under the influence in the state of Oklahoma. Drummond has kept fans up to date on Caleb recently since he was in a devastating car crash last month. At the time, Caleb and Drummond's husband, Ladd, were driving two different fire trucks when they collided head-on.

At the time, Drummond posted the details on the Pioneer Woman website, explaining that the accident happened on the ranch during a hectic string of wildfires. She wrote: "Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt."

"I won't take you through every step of the past several days, but here's the important part: Caleb and Ladd are going to be okay," she continued. "Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places—and evidently, one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt?"

Caleb was reportedly flung 70 feet from the truck in the crash, but he was released from the hospital and seemed to be on the mend judging by Drummond's posts. In an update, Drummond shared photos of the crushed trucks, giving fans an idea of how bad the crash really was.

Drummond's Pioneer Woman blog was the foundation for the multi-media enterprise that has followed. She now stars in an eponymous TV show on The Food Network, appears on other talk shows and cooking shows, and writes for other media outlets. However, all this sharing has made fans feel close to Drummond, and they are definitely curious about the situation with Caleb. So far, neither she nor the local police have made more information on the arrest public.