'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Pens Heartfelt Note to Son Jamar on His 21st Birthday

Ree Drummond's son Jamar Goff just celebrated a milestone birthday. On Saturday, Oct. 7, Jamar turned 21, with the Pioneer Woman star commemorating the special occasion with a sweet tribute on social media.

"Today is October 7, otherwise known as Jamar's birthday, and I hope these photos give you a little glimpse into his personality and his presence," the Food Network star wrote alongside a gallery of images of Jamar and his two brothers, Bryce and Todd. "With Jamar, there's a whole universe going on in that mind and heart and soul of his. It's a beautiful thing to behold. What will Jamar be doing in five years, I often imagine, as I do with all my kids. Where will he be in ten years, in twenty? I can't wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!!"

Drummond is parent to Jamar along with her husband, Ladd. The happy couple welcomed Jamar into the family back in 2018 when they became his foster parents. Although Drummond initially kept details of her fifth child quiet, in November 2020, she revealed in a blog post titled "Bonus Kid" and also in an excerpt in her book, Frontier Follies, that she and her husband had been fostering their son Jamar for the past year and a half on their Oklahoma ranch.

While Drummond said "fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do," she when Ladd met Jamar at high school football practices in their hometown of Pawhuska, "Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore." The star wrote, "long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in."

Drummond went on to explain, "I haven't written or spoken publicly about him much, because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media, which I get. Also, I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home." She added that Jamar had become "an inextricable part of our wacky family."

Along with Jamar, Drummond and her husband are also parents to Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19. The proud parents are now empty nesters after all of their children embarked on their collegiate careers. In a May social media post, Drummond quipped that she wanted to have more children with Ladd now that their adult children have moved out, hilariously writing, "I think I'll have babies with him. Never mind, I already did that. Also-never mind, I'm 54. (It's the thought that counts!)."