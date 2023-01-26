'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Tribute to 'Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond

In a touching tribute, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's foster son Jamar has penned a birthday message to his "best father figure," Ladd Drummond. In the post, which Jamar shared in Instagram, the teen included a football photo of himself and his family. Alongside the image, Jamar wrote a heartfelt caption to his loving foster dad.

"I've been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for," Jamar wrote. "The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know. You've taught me more things than you know and you're still teaching me. Thank you for everything you've done and everything you're doing, I couldn't be more grateful for the man I get to call 'dad.' Happy Birthday!! Don't work too hard." The post has received numerous comments from friends and fans, with one person writing, "Happy Birthday, Ladd! The world could use a lot more men like you!"

Fans of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond recently got a special message from the TV star, as new episodes of her show have begun to air on Food Network. In a post on her official Instagram account, Drummond shared some photos of dishes she'd been working on, including a soup and sandwich that look absolutely delicious. The beloved TV chef also wrote a lengthy caption about the new episodes of her show that just launched.

"My new, I mean old, I mean new episodes of the old style, I mean original style not old style, show has been airing on Food Network for a few weeks now," she exclaimed. "Have you caught an episode yet? I really miss filming with my kids, but am also enjoying remembering to add (as an anecdotal example) pork shoulder to 'braised pork shoulder.' I was getting pretty scatterbrained there for awhile. It's also fun not having to worry about whether the cameras are all turned on and whether I remembered to take a still photo of each dish! (Fortunately my friend [Matt Ball] has to do that now...he took all of these pics!)"

Drummond then quipped, "Wait, what was I saying? Oh yeah!! A new episode of PW airs on Food Network tomorrow morning at 10 ET/9 CT! Ladd makes an appearance. If I used the literal description to tell you what kind of ranch work he and the cowboys are doing on the show, I would open myself up to wisecracks because the phrase has taken on a whole new meaning in recent years, so I will stop there and you can just tune in tomorrow to see. Happy weekend, friends!!"

