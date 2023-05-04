'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares New Photo of Her Son Bryce

Ree Drummond recently had a sweet reunion with one of her children. The Pioneer Woman star, who shares Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19, with husband Ladd, revealed in a sweet post last month that she reunited with Bryce; Drummond documented the moment for fans on Instagram.

Drummond shared the update in an April 16 Instagram post, in which she shared two photos of Bryce from his current football playing days at the University of North Texas and his former days playing football as a kid. She captioned the images, "First pic: yesterday. Second pic: seems like yesterday!" She ended the caption with a crying face emoji, with Bryce sweetly commenting on the post with a red heart emoji.

Drummond now has an empty nest after all five of her children went off to college, with Bryce having embarked on his collegiate career back in August 2021. At the time, his Food Network star mom documented the moment she dropped her son off at the University of North Texas, Drummond sharing a photo of herself and Bryce, who gave a thumbs up, in her car. She joked in the caption, "2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday," adding, "(Oh, and a 500-mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. I love you, my son!"

Since then, Drummond's youngest son, Todd, has also left the nest. In January, Drummond revealed that she and her husband "said bye to our baby," who is attending college at the University of South Dakota, where he will continue his football career with the Coyotes. The star's daughters Alex and Paige have already graduated and started their careers. Meanwhile, her son Bryce and foster son Jamar are still attending and playing football.

Having an empty nest certainly hasn't been easy for Drummond, who on Tuesday, May 2 pleaded with her kids to return home. On Instagram, Drummond shared a selfie of herself and her husband on their ranch, hilariously writing, "Kids please come back, Dad's making me go to work with him now." She added the hashtags "empty nest," "no filter," "yesterday's mascara," and "ok bye." Paige took to the comments to write, "the tables have turned."