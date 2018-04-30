Peta Murgatroyd Misses Tour Show Due to ‘Scary’ Illness

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd suffered a seriously scary mystery illness Saturday that required her to leave a performance early.

The 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram Sunday to explain why she missed the show in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday, as part of her national tour, MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential, with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Val.

“I need to apologize to the people who attended our Grand Prairie, Texas show last night,” Murgatroyd wrote in a statement, explaining that she has “never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career.”

“I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with Shai,” Murgatroyd continued, referring to her 1-year-old son. “In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show.”

Murgatroyd said that, as showtime arrived, she “could hardly walk and I couldn’t feel my arms or legs.”

“I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance, but my legs were giving out,” she recalled. “Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary. I am so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved.”

She went on thank her husband, brother-in-law, and the entire cast and stage crew for “keeping the show going and taking care of me.”

“I am feeling better today and look forward to seeing all of our fans. Thank you for your understanding and support,” she concluded. “I love you and I am so sorry again!”

While the three pros are on tour, the new season of Dancing With the Stars is about to kick off Monday with an abbreviated season of the show featuring a cast made up entirely of athletes.

Among those competing for the Mirrorball trophy are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding.

Season 26 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Peta Murgatroyd