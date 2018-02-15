Peggy Sulahian Denies Being Fired From ‘RHOC’

Don’t count Peggy Sulahian out yet!

The Real Housewives of Orange County is vehemently denying Radar’s report that a network source said she was being fired after a snooze-worthy season of the Bravo show.

Under a black and white text post reading “#peoplemakethingsup,” the 44-year-old clapped back at media reports.

“These lies are ridiculous,” she wrote. “Isn’t there some sort of journalistic code that things you write about someone are substantiated? It’s been one lie after another with these online ‘news’ outlets.”

But Radar staff writer James Vituscka, listed as the author of the original report, wasn’t having her claims.

“AND GUESS WHAT PEGGY???? YOU’RE STILL FIRED. LOVE ME,” he commented on the post.

The insider who spoke to Vituscka originally claimed that Sulahian was on the chopping block due to her contentious relationship with the rest of the cast.

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” they revealed. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

“The other women cannot stand Peggy,” another claimed. “She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary.”

Also listed as being fired from the show was returning Housewife Lydia McLaughlin.

“Lydia came back, but she wasn’t interesting,” the insider explained. “Producers mainly wanted her to bring Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] back together, and it was mission accomplished.”

“And, unfortunately for her, she was aligned more with Peggy so she’s on the chopping block,” the continued.

Fans will just have to wait for next season’s cast list to be released.

Photo credit: Instagram / @PeggySulahian