Peacock Greenlights Season 3 of 'Real Housewives' Spinoff Series

Get ready for a third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Amid the success of the second season of the Bravo franchise's spinoff, Peacock announced a third season has officially been greenlit, featuring a brand new group of Housewives fan favorites. In season three, the ladies will be heading to Thailand to explore cross-city connections. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

The cast of Season 3 includes Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Currently, in Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip, things have gotten tense as RHONY alum Dorinda Medley hosts at Blue Stone Manor RHOC alum Vicki Gunvlason and Tamra Judge, RHONY alum Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and RHOA alum Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille. Ahead of the season premiere, Medley teased plenty of drama to come when the Housewives came together in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

"[You've] got to remember we'd all been in the pandemic for a long time and all very isolated," she shared in March. "I mean, I've never, first of all, had eight people stay at my house for eight days ever, family or not." Bringing in Housewives from across the country, there were a lot of "big personalities" in one place.

"So we're all big personalities. Some of them haven't been on TV for a minute," she explained. "So you bring all that energy into Blue Stone Manor up on the hill, put us all together for eight days, and you can only imagine what is to come of it. I will tell you this. Like it, don't like it, you're not going to be bored." Medley continued, "Our interactions are very old school. We're very good at getting in there, having our little things, but then coming out of it."