Andy Cohen Addresses Future of ‘RHONY’ Amid Reboot Backlash

It looks like the Real Housewives of New York reboot is here to stay. Despite fans’ complaints about the direction of the show, Andy Cohen shared that the new RHONY is the “future.” So, for those hoping to see a return of the “OGs,” you may be out of luck.

Cohen had a lot to say about RHONY while appearing at Bravo’s Fan Fest in Miami, per Deadline. While opening up to the outlet, the Watch What Happens Live host did acknowledge that there’s been a bit of a “challenge” in the group’s dynamic in Season 2, which is currently airing.

“I think there are a lot of interesting personal stories with the women in the new New York,” he said. “I think the group dynamic is a little bit of a challenge this season. I think the rap on the group in Season 1 was, ‘Oh, there’s not a lot of history there.’ The interesting thing about them this season is they hang out a lot and they are a cohesive group.” Cohen added that “one of the growth areas is that a lot happens off camera, and that’s for a housewife show you need everything to happen on camera.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — “BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Bryn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Viewers have criticized the new RHONY for its lack of authenticity, citing Erin Lichy and Rebecca Minkoff’s pregnancy prank gone wrong and Brynn Whitfield coaching Minkoff on how to throw shade as two examples. Even though many fans seem to have a different perspective, Cohen said that the new RHONY cast has his vote of confidence. He said, “I really believe in this group of women,” I think they’re very aspirational. I think they’re fun to watch. I think the clothes and the window into a different kind of New York is all what we wanted it to be.”

Cohen went on to note that simply bringing back “OG” RHONY wouldn’t quite work, saying that former cast members such as Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer don’t even reside in New York City full-time. For that reason, with the new RHONY cast, they’re “looking into the future with them.”

The current RHONY cast for Season 15 includes Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Racquel Chevremont. Rebecca Minkoff is a “friend” on this season. Over the years, RHONY has featured an eclectic cast of characters such as Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin.