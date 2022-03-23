Dorinda Medley Says ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Is a ‘Much Bigger Production’ (Exclusive)

It’s Bluestone Manor like Real Housewives fans have never seen it before. Dorinda Medley teased Season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, revealing that production went above and beyond for a spinoff that’s sure to thrill Housewives fans. Spending eight days at her Berkshires home with Vicki Gunvlason, Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Brandi Glanville was unlike anything Medley had ever done before.

“Well, I didn’t know what to expect, number one. And I had no idea that it was going to be such a… It’s a much bigger production, what Peacock does,” the Real Housewives of New York City star shared. Going from “four or five” camera operators during a normal RHONY season to “almost a hundred people” was a major change for the hostess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Then you’ve got to remember we’d all been in the pandemic for a long time and all very isolated,” she continued. “I mean, I’ve never, first of all, had eight people stay at my house for eight days ever, family or not.” Bringing in Housewives from Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Orange County and New York City, the Make it Nice with Dorinda Medley host teased some serious ups and downs with her fellow “big personalities.”

“So we’re all big personalities. Some of them haven’t been on TV for a minute,” she explained. “So you bring all that energy into Bluestone Manor up on the hill, put us all together for eight days, and you can only imagine what is to come of it. I will tell you this. Like it, don’t like it, you’re not going to be bored.” Medley continued, “Our interactions are very old school. We’re very good at getting in there, having our little things, but then coming out of it.”

Of all the Housewives bonding and fighting that happened over those eight days, Medley said she was most surprised to bond with Parks and Marcille. “I didn’t know Phaedra or Eva at all, and I really clicked with them,” she shared. “We just kind of have the same quirky personality [and are] strong women. And we kind of really shared the spirituality bond … and that for me is a big thing in my life.”

Medley doesn’t think “anyone’s heard anything yet” about her possible return to RHONY, but teased, “I think that you never know. I could be back making it nice again – and making it not nice too sometimes.” In the meantime, the Bravo star is focusing on her Bluestone Manor brand, Radio Andy show and health.

As an ambassador for Nutrisystem, Medley said she’s still “going strong” with her wellness journey two years in. “Because it’s not just about dieting. You know? Those are buzz words that are scary – dieting. You know, ‘How long are you going to be on it?’ It’s a lifestyle,” she said, adding, “It’s easy cleanup, and it’s nutritional. And there’s a huge variety. I mean, people ask me all the time, ‘Are you really still on it?’ I’m like, ‘I’m really still on it.’”