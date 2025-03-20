‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Reflects on Late Son’s Overdose in Emotional Interview

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison is opening up about the death of his son, Adam Harrison, a year after his fatal overdose at age 39.

The reality TV personality spoke candidly in an emotional interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, revealing that it’s been tough not to “second guess” everything he did leading up to Adam’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, I think I did everything right, but you just sit in your head. ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’” Harrison said. “You know, ‘What if I just grabbed him and locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon, and put him… where he couldn’t get [anything]? Like, you have a hundred things go through your mind. I mean, there is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

Harrison, who is also father to another son and three daughters, explained, “When you lose a kid, you second-guess f—ing everything. It’s like, ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this?’ It goes through your brain constantly.”

Play video

While the History Channel star tried “tough love” with his son, even having him arrested after he committed a break-in, Adam “went straight back on” drugs after he was released from jail after two months.

“God, you just never see the OD coming,” Harrison confessed, noting, “In his 20s, you know, he had the drug problems, and it just… I mean, God, I put him in rehab so many times. And every time, he’d be doing great, and then it would just fall back.”

“I mean, you’ve heard the same story from a million people,” he went on. “It got really, really bad and, apparently, it wasn’t heroin he got. He ended up getting some fentanyl, killed him.”

Rick Harrison attends during a conference in the History Fest at Museo del Papalote on May 26, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.(Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Now, Harrison said he tries to stay focused on “the good times” and his other children to keep moving through the grief of losing Adam. “I think about the good times, and think about, you know, my other kids,” he said. “My new grandbaby. My other kids. Got four grandkids. So yeah, keep on moving on.”

In Depth with Graham Bensinger debuts in broadcast syndication across the U.S. this weekend.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.