Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison is engaged! The longtime History Channel star, 59, dropped to one knee and popped the question to girlfriend Angie Polushkin, 42, with a ring from his Gold & Silver Pawn Shop during a trip to Casablanca, Chile earlier this month.

Harrison announced his and Polushkin’s engagement in a March 6 Instagram post, telling fans, “She said yes!” The reality TV star shared a few snaps from the romantic engagement, which showed him on one knee as he presented the ring to Polushkin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On her own account, Polushkin revealed that the Pawn Stars favorite popped the question as they “toured a beautiful winery in Chile.” She also shared several pictures and videos from the day, which included she and Harrison exploring the vineyard, drinking wine, and enjoying a meal at Casa Mirador, a restaurant at Casas Del Bosque.

The proposal marked the second time Harrison popped the question to Polushkin, whom he began dating in early 2024. Just months after going public with their relationship in June, Harrison recently proposed to Polushkin in his living room, TMZ reported. However, when his daughters insisted that it was “the most unromantic proposal ever,” Harrison decided to give it a second try, and when he was “so taken by the scenery” during their trip to Chile, he “knew it was time for round two.”

Harrison proposed with a a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring from his iconic Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. The ring, which originally came into the shop in a different setting, is one of Harrison’s favorites, with a representative saying that Harrison calls it “breathtaking just like Angie is.”

Harrison’s engagement comes almost five years after he reportedly filed for divorce from his ex-wife Deanna Burditt in 2020. The former couple married in 2013, with Harrison citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, TMZ reported at the time. The news also comes just over a year after Harrison’s oldest son, Adam Harrison, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 39. Harrison shared Adam with his first wife Kim, whom he divorced in 1985. The former couple also had another son, Corey. The TV star is also dad to Jake, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Tracy, whom he divorced in 2011. He was previously married Amanda Palmer from 2011 until 2023.

Harrison is best known as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which has been featured on History’s Pawn Stars since 2009. The show returned for its 23rd season in January. Polushkin, meanwhile, is a registered nurse from Las Vegas.