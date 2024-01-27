'Pawn Stars' Star Rick Harrison's Son Got out Of Jail Days Before Death

More information is being revealed about Rick Harrison's late son, Adam. The Pawn Stars' son died recently died at 39. Harrison's cause of death was due to a fentanyl overdose, but now details leading up to his death are being released.

According to TMZ, Harrison was staying at a guest house and was just released from jail after serving three months for an undisclosed reason. The landlord reportedly said he needed a place to stay and offered him a guest house out of kindness. While officers interviewed a group of roomates who had been living on the property, they all claimed they never saw Harrison at the main house in a few days. When they contacted him on social media, he responded he was "ill and quarantining."

When Harrison continued to be MIA, his roommates told the police that they tried knocking on his door with no luck. The landlord was eventually called and opened up his room, where they found the 39-year-old unresponsive. The roommates also recalled that Harrison had erratic and strange behavior and would barricade himself inside his guest house. He was only there for about two weeks before his death.

Rick Harrison's rep confirmed to TMZ that his son died from a fentanyl overdose. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," they shared. "It seems it is just flowing over the borders, and nothing is being done about it. We must do better." The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner took to Instagram last weekend and shared a photo of Adam, noting he will "always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Adam Harrison is one of three sons of Rick, and one of two from his first wife, Kim Harrison. He wasn't involved with Pawn Stars, unlike his father and brother, Corey, so very little information is known about him. Rick's rep told The New York Post that Adam's death won't affect filming for the new season of Pawn Stars. She says that filming will begin in February as previously scheduled, and "Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show. Adam never appeared on the show, and even as the family are grieving his loss, I don't anticipate it will impact next season."

While things could always change since it was so sudden, it's possible they have a plan in place if Rick would want to take a step back from Pawn Stars for the time being to be with his family.