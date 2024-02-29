'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause of Death Confirmed

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam passed away last month, and now coroners have confirmed that his death was caused by an overdose. Reporters from TMZ obtained the findings of the The Clark County Office of the Coronor/Medical Examiner, which determined that Adam's death was an accident. He suffered from an overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Adam passed away sometime in January in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 39. At the time his family believed he had suffered an overdose, though the news was not confirmed until now. While Rick's eldest son Corey works at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and is in the main cast of the family's reality show, Adam reportedly showed no interest in joining Pawn Stars. Adam worked at the shop with his family when he was younger, but he eventually found work as a plumber instead.

Rick and Corey both posted short memorials for Adam last month when news of his passing went public. Rick posted a photo of the two of them together, writing: "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam." He later shared some old photos of himself and Adam as a child, adding: "Amazing memories." Meanwhile, Corey shared a childhood photo with the caption: "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

Pawn Stars follows day-to-day life in the high-profile pawn shop co-owned by Rick and his father, Richard Benjamin Harrison. The show often played on the generational dynamic between the three generations of Harrison men. Richard passed away in 2018, and was mourned by fans around the world. Since then, the show has experimented with a longer format and changed its cast up as well.

The Harrison family's personal life is not often a big part of the show, although it is still a matter of interest for fans. Rick had Corey and Adam during his first marriage to Kim Harrison, and one more son named Jake during his second marriage to Tracy Harrison. Rick and Kim were married from 1982 to 1985, while he and tracy were married from 1986 to 2011. He married DeAnna Burditt in 2013, but they divorced in 2020. Rick has three daughters as well – Sarina, Ciana and Marissa.

The Harrison family has not commented publicly on the newly-reported cause Adam's death. So far, Adam's death has not factored into Pawn Stars either.