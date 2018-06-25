History Channel Releases Statement on ‘Pawn Stars’ Regular Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison’s Death

After news hit that Pawn Stars patriarch Richard “The Old Man” Harrison died Monday morning, the History Channel released a statement mourning the loss of the 77-year-old.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/2lPb3jUazf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 25, 2018

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and [Pawn Stars] family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time,” the network said in a statement via Twitter alongside a photo of Harrison.

Harrison’s son, Rick Harrison, first announced the news on his own social media Monday morning.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick wrote on Instagram Monday morning, as previously reported.

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him,” he continued.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time,” he concluded his initial post.

Rick later shared another post mourning his father, this time an old headshot of Harrison during his Navy days. Harrison frequently talked about his time in the Navy while on Pawn Stars, which catapulted his Las Vegas Gold & Silver Pawn shop to fame in 2009. The long-running series recently aired its 500th episode.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” Rick wrote.

Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, took to Instagram to share some kind words about his grandfather, calling him a “best friend.”

“I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well,” Corey wrote alongside a different throwback photo of Harrison. “I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”