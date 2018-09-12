Pauly D Wants Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley to Split for Good

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has some relationship advice for his Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whose explosive on-again, off-again romance has made headlines over the last few months.

“As far as a relationship for them two, I don’t see it in the long run,” Pauly D told Us Weekly Monday, adding that he was mostly concerned for the couple’s 5-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

“Ronnie’s such a great dude, he’ll be a great father,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars participant continued. “I would like to see him, obviously put the baby first, which he’s doing. But also maybe get some sort of co-parenting thing going on.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s contentious relationship has made headlines since the birth of their daughter in April, with the two going at each other online with accusations of drug use and cheating on social media soon before Harley was arrested for alleged domestic battery for dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car during a fight. Fans of Jersey Shore Family Vacation also witnessed Harley spit on the father of her child during a recent episode after she confronted him for allegedly calling her a “whore” in a series of text messages.

The two have split and gotten back together a number of times, but appear to be trying to make things work right now, posing for photos together on Instagram. Harley has also called out the MTV show for not showing her side of the story, saying on social media that she was not being fairly represented in the footage shown on TV.

Pauly D, a father of 5-year-old Amabella, has gotten past the baby mama drama with his ex Amanda Markert, and the two now successfully co-parent their daughter. The DJ has even been sharing some of his dad advice with his Jersey Shore co-star.

“I told Ronnie the same advice I got: to sleep when you can,” he told the publication. “But he tells me he’s got a good system now. He wakes up in the middle of the night and then feeds her, changes her her, and then goes back to bed. He has it down to a science.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro