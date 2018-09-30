Palin Family Attends ‘DWTS: Juniors’ Taping in Wake of Track’s Domestic Violence Arrest

The Palin family reportedly turned out in full force to support Bristol Palin‘s son, Tripp, during a taping of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

Palin brought along her mother, former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin, and her younger siblings, Trig and Piper. According to a report by The Blast, all of them sat in the crowd cheering on 9-year-old Tripp, whom Palin had with her ex-husband, Levi Johnston. Tripp has been teamed up with young ballroom dancing expert Hailey Bills, and the two are being mentored by Jenna Johnson for the upcoming reality competition series.

Of course, the Palin family is familiar with the world of Dancing With The Stars. Palin herself competed on season 11 of the original series. She finished in third place, setting the bar high for her young son. The crowd reportedly burst out in cheers when the Palin family entered the auditorium, but they took their seats quietly, hoping to leave the attention and adulation for Tripp and the rest of the young competitors.

The show of familial support came in the midst of Palin’s brother, Track Palin, facing charges for domestic violence. He was arrested in December of 2017 and charged with first-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, after he allegedly entered his parents’ Alaska home without permission and got into a physical altercation with his father, Todd. Track was already on probation at the time, and just this summer he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing.

“My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” Palin told Us Weekly of the new developments. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions, just like I make my own decisions.”

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors is kicking off its first season next weekend. The new spin-off includes a star-studded field of competitors, many from the world of reality TV. Tripp will be up against Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, and Sophia Pippen, daughter of Scottie and Larsa Pippen.

Like some of the other reality star competitors, Tripp reportedly has a special exception clause in his contract. While he is not allowed to make appearances on competing programs, he will be permitted to appear on MTV’s Teen Mom OG throughout the season. Palin has just joined the reality show, replacing original cast member Farrah Abraham. The producers are likely hoping that the shows will cross-pollinate, bringing over an entirely new audience just to root for Palin’s young son.

The same is true for Sophia Pippen. She will reportedly be allowed to show up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians whenever possible, drawing in some of that show’s massive audience and raising the stakes on the celebrity dance competition.

Other high-profile dancers included Hudson West of Modern Family, Miles Brown of Black-ish and Mandla Morris, son of Stevie Wonder. The new series will be co-hosted by Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of Dancing With The Stars. The judges are DWTS alumni Adam Rippon, Vall Chmerkovskiy and choreographer Mandy Moore.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in a special two-hour event.