Danielle Busby is answering her followers' burning questions about postpartum life. The OutDaughtered star, 37, answered candidly during an Instagram Live Q&A session on Thursday after one fan asked if she had undergone plastic surgery following the births of 9-year-old Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, whom she shares with husband Adam Busby.

"This question I get a lot" Danielle responded. "No, I have not had a tummy tuck." Despite not going under the knife herself, the mother of six added that she "would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one," especially knowing the "'after' body challenges" moms face after going through pregnancy. "So if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you," she insisted.

Danielle has been in and out of the hospital over the past few months while trying to get to the root of mysterious health issues. Earlier this month, husband Adam revealed she had to be hospitalized for her most "invasive" trip yet. "I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed," Danielle shared with her followers on Instagram after being released. “I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome. Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles."

Despite not having to undergo surgery, the TLC star said there is "still no clear answer at the moment to what’s going on," asking her fans for understanding as she only feels comfortable sharing select details while in the "window of uncertainty." Danielle was first hospitalized in November, with Adam noting on social media at the time that the two rushed to the ER when his wife experienced "some alarming sensations in her arms and legs."

Earlier this month, Danielle told her fans in an Instagram Story that she has since been going to a wide array of doctors, including "amazing" cardiologists and rheumatologists, who have all trying to get down to the bottom of her symptoms. An all-new season of OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, where viewers will get to go in-depth with Danielle's health journey.