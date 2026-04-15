‘The Voice’ Just Crowned Its Season 29 Winner

The Voice has crowned a new winner as the Battle of the Champions season comes to a triumphant end for Team Adam Levine.

Team Adam’s Alexia Jayy was named the Season 29 winner of the NBC singing competition on Tuesday, with Team John Legend’s Lucas West and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Mikenley Brown and Liv Ciara coming in as runners-up.

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Jayy has been a vocal powerhouse since the Blind Auditions of Season 29, during which she delivered a showstopping performance of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” that earned her chair turns from all three coaches.

Jayy then continued to dominate the competition during the Battle Round, beating out teammate Moses G with her rendition of the Commodores’ “Nightshift” and allowing him to be stolen by Team Legend.

Belting her way through the Knockout Round with a bold performance of Whitney Houston’s “You Give Good Love,” Jayy delivered an emotional rendition of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You)” by Aretha Franklin to make it through the semifinals.

During Tuesday night’s finale, Jayy cemented her legacy in The Voice history with performances of Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade” and Adele’s “One and Only” that had the coaches on their feet, joining Levine on stage for a duet of the Maroon 5 classic “Sunday Morning” before being named the official winner of Season 29.

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Ahead of Monday’s semifinals, Jayy took to Instagram to reflect on her experience competing on The Voice, saying that while it hadn’t “been easy,” it had been “worth it.”

“This journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted,” she wrote as part of a lengthy Instagram caption.

“And to the other incredible artists standing beside me in this Top 9… it’s been an honor sharing this journey with you,” she continued. “Y’all are not only insanely talented, but genuinely good people, and I’m grateful for the laughs, the support, and the moments we’ve shared behind the scenes. No matter what happens, we already won in so many ways.”

“Tomorrow, I’m not just singing for me… I’m singing for everybody who believes in me, everybody who’s ever poured into me, and everybody back home,” she concluded. “Let’s try to take it all the way.”

Jayy’s new single, “Rent Free,” is set to drop at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday and will be available on all streaming platforms. Jayy said in a statement that her new song “is about knowing your worth. Sometimes people don’t realize what they had until it’s gone, and by then you’ve already moved on. But somehow, you’re still the one on their mind.”

Produced by Grammy Award winners Jack Splash and Jim Jonsin, the track blends a “haunting intro and punchy chorus, leaving you with a lasting impression.”