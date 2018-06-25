‘Operation Repo’ Star Carlos Lopez Jr. Dead at 35 from Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Carlos Lopez Jr., one of the cast members on Operation Repo is dead of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. He was 35.

The news outlet reports that Lopez’s roommate found him on the balcony of their Los Angeles apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and paramedics responded to the roommate’s 911 call but pronounced Lopez dead at the scene.

Police reportedly believe that the gunshot was self-inflicted. TMZ reports that Lopez left a note, which was found on the scene.

Lopez, an Army veteran who appeared on Operation Repo from 2012 to 2014, also appeared in small roles on scripted TV shows like iCarly and CSI: Cyber. Most recently, he appeared as a CIA station chief in the Tom Cruise film, American Made. Lopez also served 37 months in combat with the 82nd Airborne in the Army, according to his IMDB page.

Operation Repo was the English-language version of the original Spanish reality show aired on Telemundo. Based out of California’s San Fernando Valley, Operation Repo followed a professional team that conducted repossessions for finance companies. The show was canceled in 2014 after airing since 2008.

Lopez’s death is the second in as many days in the reality TV world; Pawn Stars patriarch Richard “Old Man” Harrison died Monday morning after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, his son Rick Harrison said on social media.

Rick Harrison’s post featured an old photo of the “Old Man” during his days in the Navy.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” Rick Harrison wrote.

Corey Harrison, another cast member on the show and Richard Harrison’s grandson, also mourned the loss of the “Old Man,” calling him his “best friend.”

“I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well,” Corey Harrison wrote alongside a throwback photo of Richard. “I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Richard Harrison shot to fame in the reality TV world after the pawn shop he owned with his son, Gold & Silver Pawn, became the focus of History Channel’s Pawn Stars.