Only One 'Sister Wives' Star Attended Christine Brown's Wedding

Christine Brown only had one of her Sister Wives co-stars cheering her on as she tied the knot with David Woolley over the weekend. Janelle Brown was the only one of Christine's former sister wives to attend the nuptials, which brought 330 people together at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah on Saturday. Christine's ex-husband, Kody Brown, did not attend, and neither did Meri Brown or Robyn Brown.

"It's a fairytale. It's everything I never thought I would have," Christine told PEOPLE of her big day. "I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true." She added of the guest list, "All people that we absolutely love." Janelle and Christine have remained the closest since they both decided to end their decades of plural marriage to Kody around the same time.

Christine left Kody in 2021 after 25 years of marriage. She and Kody share daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25. Janelle ended her relationship with Kody the following years after 30 years of spiritual marriage. She and Kody have six children – sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18. Kody and Meri are also no longer together, leaving the TLC personality with just one wife – Robyn, whom he married in 2014.

The end of Meri and Kody's relationship is playing out on the current season of Sister Wives, as Robyn attempts to put back together the pieces of her plural family. "Robyn and Meri are still talking about this relationship that the three of us have like we're a family," Kody told the cameras of Robyn's attempt to reconcile his and Meri's relationship. "And what I'm gathering from what Robyn is saying is like, 'Well, you got to be around because this is your wife.' And I'm like, I just don't need that kind of pressure from you."

When it comes to his marriage to Meri, Kody knew "the writing is on the wall." He continued, It's been obvious to me. When I try to go into that discussion with Meri, I get so much resistance. It's not really fair to either of us. But as long as she wants to live in this denial, I guess I can live in it with her." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.