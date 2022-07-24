'On Patrol: Live' Premiere Botched, Major Technical Failure Delays Show

The launch of On Patrol: Live did not go as planned. The successor series to Live PD experienced technical difficulties that delayed the first episode Friday night by over an hour. It was a frustrating wait, one that forced Live PD fans to watch one too many commercials about a KISS special.

On Patrol: Live was scheduled to start Friday at 9 p.m. ET, but instead, Reelz repeatedly aired commercials for its upcoming shows, including Kiss: The Story of Their Songs. "Sorry folks. We are aware there are [currently] technical problems. We are working on it as fast as we can," the premium cable channel tweeted at 9:16 p.m. ET. As the delay dragged on, co-host Dan Abrams turned to Twitter to assure fans that his team was just as frustrated in the studio.

"We are shooting live but Based on the #OPNation technical issues I'm told the show will air from the beginning. Believe me, we are frustrated. Sorry," Abrams tweeted at 9:23 p.m. ET. A few minutes later, Abrams said the team was asking Reelz executives to hold off on commercials so the show would air uninterrupted.

Finally, about 75 minutes after the show was scheduled to start, Reelz told fans the broadcast would begin at the start. "We are on, and we are starting at the beginning. Thank you for your patience," the network's staff tweeted at 10:15 p.m. ET.