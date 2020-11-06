Nikki McKibbin's Son Asks Fans for Photos of Late 'American Idol' Finalist

✖

The son of former American Idol Season 1 finalist Nikki McKibbin is requesting help from fans of the series as he continues to mourn the loss of his mother. Shortly after news broke that McKibbin had died after suffering a brain aneurysm, her son, Tristen Langley, put out a request on Facebook for photos of his mother from her time on the singing competition.

In the post, according to CBS DFW, Langley asked fans, "if you have any pictures of my mom or with my mom or of me and my mom could you please send them to my messages… thank you." Born in Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin competed on American Idol alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini in 2002, just one year after competing on Popstars in 2001. During her time on Idol, she covered songs such as Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet," as well as songs from by Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks. She finished third in the competition, briefly returning to support her son, then 15, who got eliminated after making it past the audition round.

McKibbin passed away last week after having "suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday," her husband, Craig Sadler, shared on Facebook. In the post, Sadler said that McKibbin "would already be gone, but she's an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible."

"Even at the end, she is still giving. She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us. There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead," he wrote. "She will be taken to the OR at 3:00 am Central time to give her final gift that will save the lives of strangers. You probably know she practically worshiped Stevie Nicks. Before they begin, they will play 'Landslide' for her one last time."

Following news of her death, many of those who knew her personally through her time on American Idol took to social media to pay their respects, with the official Twitter account for the show writing that "she was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time." Host Ryan Seacrest, in his own statement, said that McKibbin was a "superstar" from the moment the auditions began and had “set the bar high with her talent and memorable stage presence."