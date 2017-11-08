WWE Fans Weren’t Thrilled About Nikki Bella's ‘DWTS’ Appearance

WWE superstar Nikki Bella made her debut on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night and, as with most things in her life, she absolutely crushed it. Along with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, Bella was given a score of 20/30 from the judges, which placed her in the top four performances of the night. Oddly though, WWE fans weren't very pleased with Bella's routine. In fact, they seemed kind of frustrated that she was competing in DWTS at all. The official WWE Twitter account sent out a message to fans after the episode on Monday, saying that "Fearless" was the best word to describe Bella's performance. The fans fired back in the responses, saying the exact opposite. Best word to describe Nikki @BellaTwins in her @DancingABC debut? FEARLESS, of course! #DWTS https://t.co/z355nvUU8a — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017

"Unwatchable" A few fans on Twitter responded to the message by saying the whole thing was "unwatchable" or "watchless." Unwatchable? — Tyler 5 (@pod5guy) September 19, 2017 Of course, they didn't exactly say whether or not they were referring to Bella's performance or the dancing show itself. If there was one thing that was made abundantly clear with this tweet, it's that wrestling fans aren't the biggest fans of dancing. NO! The best word 2 describe it is OBSOLETE! Because that's what dancing is! — That WWE Guy (@ThatWWEGuy17) September 19, 2017

"Nobody Cares" Speaking of which, most of the fans responding to the tweet didn't attack Bella or the show. They simply just spoke for the entire world. Hey look, Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars pic.twitter.com/t2zjIldjBV — Graves (@Kosaba11) September 19, 2017 There were loads of messages claiming that "nobody" cared about Dancing with the Stars, and they weren't thrilled that the WWE was even tweeting about it. Through the usual memes and gifs, these fans made it clear that they had no interest in the subject. we don't care pic.twitter.com/6E74wHeAtk — #BROKEN Dragon ?? (@DeletedDragon) September 19, 2017

Don't Bring John into This! With the most ruthless, and perhaps the funniest tweet of the evening, one user brought Bella's fiance John Cena into the mix. John Cena isn't going to help you win this one.... — Jimmy Shaffer (@J_Shaffer79) September 19, 2017 In reference to her Dancing with the Stars performance, the user said that Bella was on her own, and that Cena wouldn't be around to bail her out. The tweet challenged Bella's talents, and claimed that Cena was the only reason she won in the ring. Who knows, maybe John Cena was there for the performance. You probably just couldn't see him.