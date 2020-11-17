Nikki Bella Reveals Fiance Artem Chigvintsev's Reaction to John Cena Reaching Out to Her

✖

Nikki Bella recently revealed her ex-fiance, John Cena, reached out to her when her son Matteo was born. And we now know what Bella's current fiance and Matteo's son, Artem Chigvintsev, had to say about Cena reaching out. The former WWE superstar and current star of Total Bellas talked to Page Six about Chigvintsev and said he wasn't bothered since she doesn't contact Cena regularly.

“That’s what I love about Artem," Bella, 36, said to Page Six. "He’s just so comfortable in his own skin, in our relationship. He’s so secure — which he should be — that we could literally be friends with exes and it doesn’t bother us." Bella recently told US Weekly she had a "short and sweet" conversation with Cena following the birth of Matteo in July. Bella and Cena split back in 2018, but both have moved on with different partners. Cena recently tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in October.

"John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years," Bella said. "All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!" Bella also stated that she and Cena haven't had a one-on-one conversation in a very long time.

Bella has also been open about her relationship with Chigvintsev who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars. "I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us," Bella said to US Weekly. "It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home."

The former WWE champion also revealed that she and Chigvintsev will go to couples therapy once Dancing with the Stars is over. "After Dancing, we’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we're not listening to each other. … We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’"