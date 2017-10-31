Nikki Bella’s Fans Fuming Over ‘DWTS’ Judges’ Remarks

Nikkie Bella and dancing pro Artem Chigvintsev took the Dancing With the Stars ballroom by storm with a solid Halloween number, but the judges were won over.

The couple danced a jive to Bette Midler’s Hocus Pocus favorite, “I Put a Spell on You,” fans seemed to be thrilled by it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judges panel were less enthusiastic about it, and offered some critics before giving them all 8s for a total score of 24. They just couldn’t reach to get the 9s and 10s other couples have gotten.

Up Next: Here’s Tonight’s Big ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Twist

Fans immediately went to Twitter to share their distaste for the judges’ remarks, which they say have repeatedly been too harsh.

“Nikki [and] Artem did amazing in the dance,” one fan wrote.”The judges just can’t see that.”

Another wrote, “Why do I feel like the judges are always the harshest on Nikki?”

See some of the reactions below.

Nikki & Artem did amazing in the dance, the judges just can’t see that 😒 #DWTS — #PunchTheJudge (@mattshan14) October 31, 2017

Why do I feel like the judges are always the harshest on Nikki? #DWTS — monica (@nicolesbrianna) October 31, 2017

So done with the judges picking at every single move Nikki does but let the others slide by with easy judgement.😒 #dwts — Dee (@cupcaakedreams) October 31, 2017

@BellaTwins Nikki your doing it girl. Don’t let them get you down. You did & look great. I personally loved it. #DWTS — Cindy Thomas (@Cindyseyes69) October 31, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.