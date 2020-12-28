Nick McGlashan Dead: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Recently Shared Tribute to Late Co-Star Mahlon Reyes

✖

Just months before his death at the age of 33, Nick McGlashan paid tribute to his fellow Deadliest Catch star Mahlon Reyes. Reyes, who served as a deckhand on one of the crab fishing boats on the program, died in July 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He was just 38.

Following news of his death, McGlashan had been among the number of people taking to social media to mourn Reyes' loss. On his Twitter account, where he shared his last post on Dec. 11, McGlashan had shared two tweets reacting to Reyes' passing. The first, shared on July 27, included a picture of himself and Reyes on the boat, with McGlashan writing, "this place misses you."

This place misses you. RIP Mahlon. pic.twitter.com/OQK68Pm0kx — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 27, 2020

McGlashan again paid his respects just a few days later, when on July 31 he shared a photo of a group of people, all of whom were making a rock 'n roll sign with their hands. He and Reyes took a knee at the front of the group. Captioned "Family times," McGlashan wrote that he was "laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay." He geo-tagged the photo in Montana, USA — Reyes' home where he passed away.

Reyes' passing had been confirmed by his wife, who told TMZ at the time that the 38-year-old died after suffering a heart attack on July 25 at their home. He was transported to a local hospital, though he did not regain consciousness. Shortly after, his wife and Reyes' family decided to take him off life support, and he died surrounded by loved ones. Reyes had last appeared on Deadliest Catch in 2015 and worked on two Deadliest Catch boats, the Seabrooke and Cape Caution. He once worked on the fishing team led by Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski.

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

On Monday, just five months after Reyes' passing, news broke that McGlashan had died. At this time, a cause of death has not been determined. He was just 33. McGlashan, who got his start in the crabbing industry at the age of 13, appeared in a total of 78 episodes of Deadliest Catch, working for Wild Bill on the Kodiak on the series from 2013 until as recently as this year. News of his sudden passing shocked fans, many of whom are now mourning McGlashan on social media.