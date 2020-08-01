'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Shares Photos in Memory of Mahlon Reyes

✖

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan posted some sweet throwback photos on social media this week in remembrance of his castmate, Mahlon Reyes. Reyes passed away on Sunday, July 26 from a heart attack, his wife told TMZ. McGlashan had photos full of fond memories to keep the good times in mind.

McGlashan posted a photo of a smiling crowd of people all making a rock 'n roll sign with their hands on Thursday, before news of Reyes' passing had spread very widely. It showed McGlashan and Reyes taking a knee at the front, with family of all ages crowded behind them. McGlashan wrote the hewas "laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay." He geo-tagged the photo in Montana, USA — Reyes' home where he passed away last weekend.

This place misses you. RIP Mahlon. pic.twitter.com/OQK68Pm0kx — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 27, 2020

McGlashan posted another photo on Monday, which showed himself and Reyes laughing while at work. They appeared to be standing on a boat or a dock, with their hands on a railing and a rope, respectively. Both wore big smiles, and McGlashan wrote: "This place misses you. RIP Mahlon."

Both posts brought on condolences and well-wishes for McGlashan and the Reyes family from fans. They gave a little advance warning for the news that was to com,e though TMZ did not break the story until the early hours of Saturday morning. The outlet spoke with Reyes' wife, confirming that he had passed away.

Reyes reportedly had a heart attack on the morning of Saturday, July 25 at his home in Witefish, Montana. He was transported to a local hospital and, with quick medical intervention, survived the initial heart attack, but was not able to regain consciousness. The family made the difficult decision to take him off of life support on Sunday. He was surrounded by loved ones.

The family noted that Reyes had no known pre-existing conditions that could have brought on the heart attack, leaving them all the more shocked. Reye was only 38 years old. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is seeking an autopsy and toxicology report to be sure of Reyes' cause of death.

Reyes was known to fans as an expert crab fisherman on Discovery's Deadliest Catch, working on the crews of both the SEabrooke and Cape Caution. He was recovering from a torn Achilles at home — an injury he sustained on the job — but he was fulling expecting to get back to Alaska for the beginning of the next fishing season.