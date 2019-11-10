Gwen Stefani Has a Simple Message for Her ‘The Voice’ Replacement Nick Jonas

Gwen Stefani reportedly had a very simple message for Nick Jonas, who will replace her on The Voice in January. The former No Doubt singer told Jonas to prepare to be inspired when he hears the voices of hopefuls when they audition for the show. Stefani made her comment during the iHeartRadio LIVE With Gwen Stefani show at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California Friday.

“Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired [working on The Voice],” Stefani said during the event, a witness told Entertainment Tonight. “It’ll inspire you to do more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani was also asked if she had any say in Jonas’ hiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 9, 2019 at 8:10am PST

“No I did not,” Stefani replied. “If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on The Voice, it would be Gwen Stefani.”

On Oct. 7, NBC announced that Stefani would not be returning to The Voice for Season 18. Jonas will be stepping in, while Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are all returning.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement last month. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Stefani has never appeared as a coach on consecutive seasons of The Voice. She previously coached in Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before she came back to replace Adam Levine for Season 17. She was also an advisor in Seasons 8 and 10.

The “Used to Love You” singer will be keeping busy once the ongoing season of The Voice wraps though. Her Las Vegas show Just a Girl will resume on Feb. 7, 2020 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She will be performing 16 shows between Feb. 7 and March 16.

Stefani is also dating Shelton. They began dating in 2015 and collaborated on the song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which was featured on Stefani’s 2017 Christmas album of the same name. During her holiday show to celebrate the album’s re-release, Stefani was asked if they would ever write a song together again.

“I wish. Blake doesn’t like to sit around and write a song, but I would do more with him,” she said, the concertgoer told ET.

Stefani’s team on The Voice includes Jake HaldenVang, Kyndal Inskeep, Myracle Holloway and Rose Short. New episodes of the series air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

The Voice Season 18 debuts on Monday, Feb. 24.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II