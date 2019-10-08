Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’: Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Hyland and More Celebs React

Nick Jonas announced on Monday that he’s officially heading to The Voice as a coach for Season 18 this spring, with Ellen DeGeneres convincing him to make the reveal during an appearance on her show along with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers member also shared the news on Instagram with a photo of himself sitting on a stool and eagerly rubbing his hands together.

“Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @nbcthevoice,” he wrote. “So excited to finally get to share this with you all.”

“So proud of u!” gushed Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra.

“BOOOOM YES DUDE,” exclaimed One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder. “I LITERALLY CANT EVEN NICK,” added Sarah Hyland.

“Still can’t believe how lucky we are,” The Voice‘s Instagram account chimed in.

The 27-year-old further announced the news on his Instagram Story, first sharing a slide that read “Big news coming” before revealing his new venture. “While I’m excited to work with you guys, I’m coming for you,” he told his fellow coaches. “I’m hoping for a season one win for Team Nick and the chance to get to work with some amazing talent.”

Nick will join coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who are currently coaching during Season 17 along with Gwen Stefani. Nick will be one of the youngest coaches in the show’s history, and longtime veteran Shelton couldn’t help but get a few jokes in about the former Disney Channel star’s age during a video message DeGeneres played on her show.

“Nick Jonas! How you doin’ buddy?,” Shelton said. “I heard you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, voice some concerns that I have. I have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked.”

Clarkson and Legend both offered to make alliances with Nick in an effort to take down Shelton, an offer the musician is clearly considering.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag. I am so excited about this,” he said. “I will be joining as one of the new coaches of The Voice… just to be clear, Blake I’m going to kick your a— — and I think Kelly’s point about joining an alliance might make sense. John, I love you but we got to have a side conversation.”

“As weird as it is, Blake, that I’m so young,” he added, “It’s exciting to now have a 20-year career.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Suzanne Cordeiro