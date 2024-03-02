'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Fox

Gordon Ramsay's Fox takeover is continuing. Deadline reports that the network is serving up a second season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, with filming moving from California to the UK in order to "explore new territories." Despite moving across the pond, the series will still feature U.S. contestants and continue to put food and beverage industry professionals through a variety of challenges as they showcase their skills so Ramsay can find the next culinary entrepreneur who will get an angel investment.

The renewal is not so surprising, as the first season, which aired during summer 2023, averaged 3.3 million multiplatform views and was the summer's No. 1 show for adults 18 to 49. Food Stars is Ramsay's latest venture on Fox, with Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Next Level Chef still going strong as well. In a statement about Food Stars, Ramsay said, "America is full of incredible food and drink entrepreneurs, and I can't wait to see the talent and ingenuity that we discover."

As of now, a filming date for Season 2 of Food Stars has yet to be announced, as well as a premiere date and who will be competing. It's likely to be part of the 2024-25 season, but nothing has been confirmed. What has been confirmed, however, is that Ramsay won't be slowing down on Fox any time soon. Allison Wallach, President of Fox Unscripted Programming, shared, "Simply put, Gordon Ramsay has the golden touch in connecting with viewers and contestants across his impressive slate of shows."

As Ramsay prepares for a second season of Food Stars, fans can currently tune in to even more of the chef on Fox's 2024 spring schedule. New episodes of Next Level Chef air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. It's likely even more of Ramsay's shows will air this summer, but Fox has yet to release its summer schedule. It wouldn't be surprising if even more of his shows were on the schedule but don't expect Food Stars to be on the summer schedule again. Hopefully, more information on the second will be released soon, but fans will be happy to know that a Season 2 is definitely on the way. It might just be a little while, but the wait will surely be worth it.